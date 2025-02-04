Royal Reverence: Bhutan's King Joins Millions at Maha Kumbh

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday, participating in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The king was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who joined him in rituals, including offering 'arghya' to the Sun. The king, wearing Bhutan's national dress Gho, arrived at the airport and was warmly welcomed by the chief minister with an orange stole.

Afterwards, King Wangchuck changed into a long saffron-coloured kurta and pyjama for the holy dip, joined by state ministers and spiritual leaders. His visit symbolizes a further strengthening of cultural relations between India and Bhutan, emphasized during meetings with Governor Anandiben Patel and other dignitaries.

