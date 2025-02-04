Olga James: A Legacy on Stage and Screen Remembered

Olga James, an acclaimed actress and singer, has passed away at the age of 95. Best remembered for her role as the heartbroken Cindy Lou in the Otto Preminger musical Carmen Jones, James's career spanned stage and screen, leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James died on January 25 from complications following a fall that resulted in a broken pelvis. Her notable stage performance was as the fiancee in the 1956-57 Broadway musical Mr. Wonderful, alongside Sammy Davis Jr.

Trained as an opera singer at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music, James's talent was evident when she took on Carmen Jones, transforming into a sought-after nightclub performer. Her television presence included a featured role in Bill Cosby's NBC sitcom, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.

