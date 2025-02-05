Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: Bhutan's Representation at Bengal Global Business Summit

Bhutan's Agriculture Minister Younten Phuntsho represented the nation at the Bengal Global Business Summit, stepping in for Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay amid speculations of interference from New Delhi. Phuntsho highlighted Bhutan’s agro-climatic advantages and renewable energy potential, inviting collaborative efforts in green energy initiatives.

Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:52 IST
This week at the Bengal Global Business Summit, Bhutan was represented by Agriculture Minister Younten Phuntsho instead of the expected Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. The change in delegates sparked discussions about potential interference from New Delhi, as suggested by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In his address at the summit, Phuntsho showcased Bhutan's unique agro-climatic zones and renewable energy resources, which position the country as a leader in organic and clean energy production. He highlighted Bhutan's strong conservation efforts and an investor-friendly climate, encouraging partnerships for sustainable energy projects.

The summit, an important congregation for regional business leaders, continued with active participation from international delegates, reinforcing inter-country ties and exploring new avenues for business collaborations and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

