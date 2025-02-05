Diplomatic Moves: Bhutan's Representation at Bengal Global Business Summit

This week at the Bengal Global Business Summit, Bhutan was represented by Agriculture Minister Younten Phuntsho instead of the expected Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. The change in delegates sparked discussions about potential interference from New Delhi, as suggested by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In his address at the summit, Phuntsho showcased Bhutan's unique agro-climatic zones and renewable energy resources, which position the country as a leader in organic and clean energy production. He highlighted Bhutan's strong conservation efforts and an investor-friendly climate, encouraging partnerships for sustainable energy projects.

The summit, an important congregation for regional business leaders, continued with active participation from international delegates, reinforcing inter-country ties and exploring new avenues for business collaborations and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)