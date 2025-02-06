Preserving India's Heritage: Acharya Vidyasagar Ji's Legacy

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the pivotal role of saints like Acharya Vidyasagar Ji in safeguarding Indian culture and unity at an event in Chhattisgarh. Shah emphasized the Acharya's contributions to promoting Indian languages, local industries, and the spirit of nationalism without political indulgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dongargarh | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the significant contributions of Indian saints in maintaining the country's cultural integrity during a recent event in Chhattisgarh. He praised Jain Acharya Vidyasagar Ji for his unyielding dedication to preserving Indian traditions.

Addressing attendees at Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Mahamuni's 'First Samadhi Mahotsav', Shah extolled the Acharya's efforts in supporting local industries and languages, and building national pride. He noted the alignment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives with the ideas championed by the Acharya.

A commemorative coin and other memorabilia were released in honor of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji. Shah laid the foundation stone for the proposed Samadhi Smarak 'Vidyayatan' and participated in rituals promoting peace. The event included notable attendees like Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

