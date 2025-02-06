Youth Empowerment for a United Bharat: Manoj Sinha's Vision

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon the youth to actively participate in nation-building efforts for a robust 'Viksit Bharat.' During his address, he emphasized the importance of catering to the needs and aspirations of society's weaker sections to ensure their involvement in the development process.

Sinha applauded the initiative 'One Nation - One People - One Culture' as crucial to realizing the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' He stressed that such initiatives allow young people to truly engage with India's diverse cultures while promoting unity.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the SEIL programme, launched in 1965, for creating connections between the youth of the north-east and the rest of India. Highlighting the program's unique approach, Sinha noted how it bridges cultural gaps by having participants stay with local families, thus deepening their emotional connections to different regions.

