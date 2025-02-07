Bharat Bodh Conclave: Celebrating India's Intellectual Legacy
The Bharat Bodh Conclave, inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, explores India's rich heritage and its global contributions. Highlighting the wisdom of ancient sages and institutions, the event calls for understanding India's cultural impact through discussions and performances.
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya heralded India's historic role as a world leader in knowledge and wisdom. Speaking at the inauguration of the Guwahati edition of the Bharat Bodh Conclave, he emphasized the profound influence of India's sages and ancient universities.
The three-day conclave aims to delve into India's rich civilizational heritage through a series of discussions on its culture, education, and economy. Organized by institutions such as JNU, the event features intellectual debates, cultural performances, and exhibitions.
Governor Acharya called on delegates to appreciate India's heritage by viewing it through an indigenous lens, countering Western-influenced perceptions. He underscored India's enduring essence in the face of historical invasions and cultural challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
