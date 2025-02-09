Left Menu

Spirituality vs. Glamour: The Real Essence of Maha Kumbh

At the Maha Kumbh, sadhus express discontent with the focus on viral personalities over spiritual devotion. Mahant Dharmendra Das criticizes media and VIP arrangements while highlighting issues like a tragic stampede. Emphasizing true faith, he calls for an investigation and praises certain devotees' spiritual dedication.

Updated: 09-02-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:44 IST
  • India

Sadhus at the Maha Kumbh have voiced their dissatisfaction over the attention given to viral personalities, arguing that such focus detracts from the festival's spiritual significance. Mahant Dharmendra Das, a senior figure, emphasized that the event is about faith, not glamour.

Das criticized the media for spotlighting influencers and celebrities over the countless sadhus who embody the festival's essence. He also called attention to the inadequate arrangements during the gathering, which led to a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya.

While praising UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts, Das pointed to officials' preoccupation with VIP amenities as a factor in the mismanagement. An investigation is underway to address the incident, as nearly 39 crore pilgrims have attended the ongoing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

