President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn at Maha Kumbh

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she will take a holy dip at the Sangam, perform rituals, and visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre. The Maha Kumbh is a significant spiritual event, drawing global devotees. Her visit continues a tradition observed by India's past presidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to join the world's largest spiritual and cultural congregation, the Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj on Monday. Her itinerary includes taking a holy dip at the sacred Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on Paush Purnima, January 13, draws millions of devotees and will proceed until February 26, Mahashivratri. The President's visit underscores the event's spiritual significance and historical continuity, having been attended by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

According to an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, during her visit, President Murmu will perform Pooja at Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and tour the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to accompany her, highlighting the state's efforts to facilitate this monumental gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

