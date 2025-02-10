Left Menu

Cardinal Czerny Criticizes USAID Cuts Amid Migrant Crackdown

Cardinal Michael Czerny, Pope Francis' top official for migration, criticizes the Trump administration's cuts to USAID funding, impacting Catholic aid programs. He emphasizes Christian compassion for migrants terrorized by the U.S. crackdown. His comments reflect Vatican concerns over aid policies and immigration enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 10-02-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 09:14 IST
migration

Cardinal Michael Czerny, a close associate of Pope Francis, has expressed strong concerns over the U.S. government's recent actions regarding USAID funding cuts and immigration enforcement. Speaking in an interview, he highlighted the urgency for the administration to uphold Christian values of compassion and care for the vulnerable.

Czerny pointed out that dismantling an agency like USAID, which plays a critical role in international development, poses risks to ongoing charitable programs. Specifically, funding cuts to church-run organizations, like Catholic Relief Services, have raised alarm in the Vatican about the adverse effects on aid missions crucial to helping those in need.

Additionally, the cardinal condemned the treatment of migrants under the Trump administration's intensified enforcement actions. Stressing the importance of protecting immigrants, Czerny underscored the need for humane policies, aligning with the Catholic Church's broader mission of welcoming and supporting displaced individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

