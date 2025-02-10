Celebrating Excellence: Jankavi P. Savlaram Memorial Award Honorees Announced
Veteran actor Uday Sabnis is set to receive the Jankavi P. Savlaram Memorial Award 2024, while actress Leena Bhagwat will be honored with the 'Ganga Jamuna Award.' The Thane Municipal Corporation will host the event on February 23, celebrating contributions in fields like music, acting, education, and literature.
The esteemed Jankavi P. Savlaram Memorial Award for 2024 will be presented to the veteran actor Uday Sabnis, with the 'Ganga Jamuna Award' going to actress Leena Bhagwat, as announced by the Thane civic body on Monday.
The award ceremony is slated for February 23 and is a collaborative effort of the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Jankavi P. Savlaram Kala Samiti. Not only will it honor Sabnis and Bhagwat, but it will also recognize individuals for their significant contributions across fields such as music, acting, education, and literature, according to a TMC release.
The P. Savlaram Award includes a citation and a cash prize of Rs. 75,000, while the 'Ganga-Jamuna Award' comes with a citation and Rs. 51,000. Uday Sabnis, known for his work in multiple languages including English, Hindi, and Marathi, has made a mark as a voice actor, dubbing Indian and foreign films and series.
