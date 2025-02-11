Trial Unfolds: Salman Rushdie Faces Attack by Alleged Assailant

The highly anticipated trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder esteemed author Salman Rushdie, initiated with gripping opening statements from the prosecution. Assistant District Attorney Jason Schmidt detailed the swift and unprovoked attack that left Rushdie grievously injured, underscoring the severity of the alleged crime.

Onlookers were stunned as Matar, heavily masked, allegedly charged toward Rushdie during a public lecture in New York, forcibly stabbing the novelist repeatedly. This act of violence, connected to a decades-old fatwa issued against Rushdie, has intensified interest in the trial proceedings.

Matar, 27, denies the charges, claiming innocence while being represented in court following his attorney's sudden illness. As the trial unfolds, questions about motivations tied to terrorist affiliations and ideological provocations are expected to surface, drawing significant public and media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)