Left Menu

Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Bridging Cultures Between North and South India

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an annual cultural exchange event that connects the vibrant traditions of northern and southern India. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted its role in fostering cultural unity and contributing to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India while preserving cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:57 IST
Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Bridging Cultures Between North and South India
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, inaugurated in Varanasi by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is a cultural exchange initiative aimed at bridging the traditions of north and south India.

The event emphasizes the importance of cultural unity as the foundation of the nation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

This year's edition coincides with the Maha Kumbh, offering attendees the chance to experience key cultural and religious sites, fostering deeper mutual understanding and appreciation of India's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025