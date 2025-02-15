Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Bridging Cultures Between North and South India

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, inaugurated in Varanasi by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is a cultural exchange initiative aimed at bridging the traditions of north and south India.

The event emphasizes the importance of cultural unity as the foundation of the nation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

This year's edition coincides with the Maha Kumbh, offering attendees the chance to experience key cultural and religious sites, fostering deeper mutual understanding and appreciation of India's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)