Stride for a Cause: Madras Christian College Launches 'Fullstop' Campaign Against Drugs

Madras Christian College's Journalism Department has started the 'Fullstop' anti-drug awareness campaign with a 3 km run, engaging 135 participants. The initiative aims to promote dialogue, education, and community action against drug abuse, focusing on students, educators, and the wider public through various impactful activities.

Updated: 19-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:53 IST
Madras Christian College's Department of Journalism has unveiled an impactful anti-drug awareness campaign known as 'Fullstop.' This initiative, which spans three days, launched with an engaging 3 km run, inaugurated by A Myilvaganan IPS, Superintendent of Police at the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID in Tamil Nadu.

A press release stated that ‘Stride for a Cause’ drew 135 participants, all eager to join the fight against drug misuse.

The 'Fullstop' campaign is designed to stimulate meaningful dialogue, provide education, and spur community action against drug abuse. It seeks to engage students, educators, and the public through a series of compelling activities that highlight the risks and consequences associated with substances.

