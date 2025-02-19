Left Menu

A Symphony of Heritage: The Inaugural HSBC Taj o Taj Festival

The Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation announces the inaugural HSBC Taj o Taj Festival, to take place on February 22-23, 2025, against the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Taj Mahal in Agra. The festival celebrates India's rich cultural heritage with performances of traditional Indian music and dance.

The Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation, an esteemed institution for the promotion of arts, unveiled the inaugural edition of the HSBC Taj o Taj Festival. Launching in February 2025, this festival marries tradition and modernity in an exceptional celebration at the Taj Mahal, Agra, presenting Indian culture on a global stage.

Supported by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and major sponsors including Indian Oil and Voltas Beko, the festival spotlights India's distinguished performing arts. Attendees can expect vibrant performances reflecting Lord Krishna's Leela, alongside heartfelt performances paying homage to musical legends.

Music maestro Durga Jasraj expressed her commitment to promoting India's cultural richness at this international event. Sandeep Batra of HSBC emphasized the festival's role in connecting global audiences to India's timeless arts. The event concludes with a powerful Sufi-Qawwali celebration by the Wadalis.

