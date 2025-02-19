Maharashtra Cyber Demands Removal of Defamatory Wikipedia Content on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Cyber has taken decisive action against the US-based Wikimedia Foundation, demanding the removal of contentious information on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from his Wikipedia page, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

This move comes amid complaints from various organizations citing defamatory content related to Sambhaji Maharaj on the open-source encyclopedia. The controversy follows the Hindi film 'Chhava', which highlights Sambhaji Maharaj's life.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier directed Maharashtra Cyber to intervene, addressing the severity of misrepresented history on platforms like Wikipedia and urging the removal of such content to prevent discord amongst followers of Sambhaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)