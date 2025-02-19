Left Menu

Unity and Tradition: Leaders Unite at Maha Kumbh

Prominent political figures, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, attended the Maha Kumbh festival. They emphasized its global significance and unity, participating in the holy dip at the Sangam. Leaders described it as a profound spiritual experience and a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:47 IST
Unity and Tradition: Leaders Unite at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with other prominent leaders like BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Union minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, converged at the Maha Kumbh festival on Wednesday. They participated in the revered holy dip at the Sangam, as confirmed by officials.

Accompanied by her family, Sitharaman expressed the event as a 'profound moment' in line with the Sanatan tradition. Meanwhile, BJYM president and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the global significance of Maha Kumbh, stating its unparalleled scale and spirit of unity.

Other leaders, including Civil Aviation Minister Naidu and Shiv Sena MP Shinde, reflected on the long-standing tradition, with Shinde noting the rarity of Maha Kumbh, which occurs once in 144 years, drawing millions for this spiritual confluence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025