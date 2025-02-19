Unity and Tradition: Leaders Unite at Maha Kumbh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with other prominent leaders like BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Union minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, converged at the Maha Kumbh festival on Wednesday. They participated in the revered holy dip at the Sangam, as confirmed by officials.

Accompanied by her family, Sitharaman expressed the event as a 'profound moment' in line with the Sanatan tradition. Meanwhile, BJYM president and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the global significance of Maha Kumbh, stating its unparalleled scale and spirit of unity.

Other leaders, including Civil Aviation Minister Naidu and Shiv Sena MP Shinde, reflected on the long-standing tradition, with Shinde noting the rarity of Maha Kumbh, which occurs once in 144 years, drawing millions for this spiritual confluence.

(With inputs from agencies.)