Film Director Fights Allegations: The Battle Over 'The Diary of Manipur'
An FIR has been filed against several individuals, including a YouTube channel owner, in Mumbai after director Sanoj Mishra accused them of attempting to defame him. Mishra claims false allegations regarding the film 'The Diary of Manipur' and its budget are being spread to stop the project.
In a dramatic turn of events, an FIR was registered in Mumbai against five individuals, including the owner of a YouTube channel, following sensational claims made by film director Sanoj Mishra. He alleged that these individuals were conspiring to defame him and halt his upcoming film featuring Monalisa Bhosle.
Mishra, known for his bold cinematic ventures, had recently announced the production of 'The Diary of Manipur', in collaboration with Monalisa Bhosle, who gained fame through her presence at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The complaint was lodged at the Amboli police station, as documented by officials.
The accused have been blamed for making baseless claims about the film's budget and Mishra's professional credibility. Mishra maintains these allegations are fabricated to sabotage the film, insisting their actions are an attempt to tarnish his reputation and disrupt the completion of the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
