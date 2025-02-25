Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks on YouTube Show

Ranveer Allahbadia is under investigation for his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show. Maharashtra Cyber is examining his statements, which led to public backlash and multiple FIRs. Allahbadia admitted to making crude comments and expressed regret for his language.

Updated: 25-02-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia finds himself embroiled in controversy following comments he made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's Got Latent. The Maharashtra Cyber cell and Mumbai police are investigating the incident after Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex sparked public outrage.

Allahbadia, who appeared before Maharashtra Cyber officials to give his statement, acknowledged his mistake in using inappropriate language during the show. His comments have led to multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) being filed, necessitating a formal inquiry into the case.

Despite the backlash, Allahbadia clarified to officials that his participation was on a friendly basis, as he was invited by show host Samay Raina and did not receive any payment for his appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

