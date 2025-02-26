Panic in Cinema: Fire Disrupts Screening at Select Citywalk

A fire broke out at Select Citywalk Mall's PVR Cinemas on Wednesday, causing panic among cinemagoers during a screening of the film 'Chhava'. The incident happened due to a short circuit, an official reported, leading to an immediate evacuation of the cinema.

Witnesses described the moment when a corner of the movie screen caught fire, prompting fire alarms to ring. Patrons rushed to exit doors, guided by cinema staff. The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving a call about the fire at 5:42 pm, mobilizing six fire tenders to the scene.

Despite initial concerns, the fire was minor, with no injuries reported. Authorities contained the situation swiftly, and routine operations at Select Citywalk remained uninterrupted. Officials assured there was no harm to human life and expressed their full cooperation with the multiplex team and authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)