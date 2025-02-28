Left Menu

Heroic Rescue at Sea: 18 Saved from Burning Trawler

Eighteen individuals were rescued from a fishing trawler that caught fire near Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The fire started at approximately 4 am, seven nautical miles off the Akshi coast. Emergency services, including the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, responded swiftly to the distress call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:20 IST
Heroic Rescue at Sea: 18 Saved from Burning Trawler
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 18 people have been rescued from a fishing trawler after a fire erupted near Alibag's coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The incident occurred early Friday morning.

The blaze started around 4 am as the trawler was positioned about seven nautical miles from the Akshi coast, according to police officials.

An official revealed that a distress call was made by Rakesh Gan, the trawler's owner, prompting a prompt response from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Raigad police. All 18 individuals on board were successfully rescued and safely transported back to shore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025