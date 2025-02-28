Heroic Rescue at Sea: 18 Saved from Burning Trawler

A total of 18 people have been rescued from a fishing trawler after a fire erupted near Alibag's coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The incident occurred early Friday morning.

The blaze started around 4 am as the trawler was positioned about seven nautical miles from the Akshi coast, according to police officials.

An official revealed that a distress call was made by Rakesh Gan, the trawler's owner, prompting a prompt response from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Raigad police. All 18 individuals on board were successfully rescued and safely transported back to shore.

