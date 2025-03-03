A Star-Studded Night at the Oscars: Surprises, Stories, and Statuettes
At the Oscars, Kieran Culkin won best supporting actor for his role in 'A Real Pain.' Top contenders for best picture include 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave.' With fierce competition, no film dominated. Nominee Karla Sofia Gascon made headlines as the first openly transgender nominee despite controversy.
At this year's Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Kieran Culkin emerged victorious, winning the award for best supporting actor for 'A Real Pain.' His portrayal of a cousin exploring familial history in Poland won the judges over.
The competition remains fierce, with 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' all vying for the best picture accolade. Each film brings a unique storyline and perspective, from immigrant dreams to papal secrets, keeping audiences and pundits on edge.
Karla Sofia Gascon, nominated for the Netflix musical 'Emilia Perez,' became the first openly transgender person nominated for an acting Oscar, despite recent controversies. Her attendance marked a meaningful moment at the awards ceremony.
