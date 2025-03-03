Left Menu

Tattoo Controversy Sparks Outrage in Odisha: A Clash of Culture and Belief

A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on a foreign woman's thigh in Odisha sparked controversy, resulting in a police complaint. Devotees felt insulted, prompting the woman and tattoo parlour owner to apologize publicly. Plans are underway to cover or remove the tattoo to resolve the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An image of a tattoo featuring Lord Jagannath on a foreign woman's thigh has ignited a significant controversy in Odisha, resulting in legal actions being taken against her.

The incident caught widespread attention after a photo of the tattoo went viral, leading to an outcry from Lord Jagannath devotees who viewed the placement of the tattoo as a sign of disrespect. The woman, who works with a non-governmental organization, acquired the tattoo at a local parlour in Bhubaneswar. Following the uproar, devotees filed a formal complaint with Sahid Nagar police under the charge of outraging religious sentiments.

Expressing regret, both the foreign national and the tattoo parlour owner have issued public apologies via social media. Despite warnings from the parlour staff about the placement of the tattoo, the woman insisted on inking it on her thigh. Efforts are now in place to either cover up or completely remove the tattoo once it has healed, to prevent infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

