Booktopus: Igniting Curiosity in Young Minds
HarperCollins Publishers India introduces Booktopus, an imprint dedicated to inspiring a love for learning in young children through engaging and imaginative books. Aimed at pre-schoolers, Booktopus offers novelty and educational books, fostering intellectual growth with fun and interactive experiences.
- Country:
- India
HarperCollins Publishers India has launched Booktopus, a new imprint targeting pre-schoolers and early readers with a diverse range of books designed to encourage intellectual growth and curiosity. The aim is to create stimulating and entertaining experiences that inspire a lifelong love for learning in young minds.
Tina Narang, Executive Publisher at HarperCollins Children's Books, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, highlighting the increasing demand from parents and educators for enriching educational content for young children. Booktopus is set to include everything from novelty books with interactive features to activity books brimming with learning opportunities.
The inaugural collection includes an array of creative formats such as Hug Me board books, Torch books, and Lift-a-Flap books among others, offering young readers and their parents a thrilling dive into fun-filled educational adventures. The adorable Booktopus mascot, welcoming children with open arms, promises a captivating introduction to learning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CRPF Opens New Chapter in Education at Naxal-Hit Sukma-Bijapur Border
Tamil Nadu Political Leaders Criticize Hindi Imposition in Education Policy
Union Education Minister Defends NEP Against Tamil Nadu's Political Backlash
Revolutionizing Public Health Education: SRMIST’s Groundbreaking Program
Court Urges Digital Shift for Law Education Amid AI Advancements