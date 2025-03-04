Booktopus: Igniting Curiosity in Young Minds

HarperCollins Publishers India has launched Booktopus, a new imprint targeting pre-schoolers and early readers with a diverse range of books designed to encourage intellectual growth and curiosity. The aim is to create stimulating and entertaining experiences that inspire a lifelong love for learning in young minds.

Tina Narang, Executive Publisher at HarperCollins Children's Books, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, highlighting the increasing demand from parents and educators for enriching educational content for young children. Booktopus is set to include everything from novelty books with interactive features to activity books brimming with learning opportunities.

The inaugural collection includes an array of creative formats such as Hug Me board books, Torch books, and Lift-a-Flap books among others, offering young readers and their parents a thrilling dive into fun-filled educational adventures. The adorable Booktopus mascot, welcoming children with open arms, promises a captivating introduction to learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)