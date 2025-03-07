Left Menu

Royal Visit: Belgium's Princess Astrid Strengthens Ties with Maharashtra

Princess Astrid of Belgium visited Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Mumbai as part of an economic mission. The delegation discussed trade, green energy, and cultural relations. The Governor presented a photo album of past royal visits, enhancing cultural ties with Belgium.

Royal Visit: Belgium's Princess Astrid Strengthens Ties with Maharashtra
Princess Astrid of Belgium has embarked on a significant economic mission to India, which includes a visit to Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, Princess Astrid is set to strengthen bilateral ties between Belgium and India.

During the meeting, crucial discussions took place on enhancing trade and business relations, fostering green energy initiatives, and promoting tourism, education, and cultural collaborations. This visit reflects a commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in key sectors, with both nations keen to explore new opportunities.

As a gesture of goodwill, Governor Radhakrishnan presented Princess Astrid with a photo album documenting previous visits by the Belgian Royal family to Raj Bhavan. The visit, which included Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot and other senior officials, exemplifies the enduring relationship between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

