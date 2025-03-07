Left Menu

Ajay Devgn's Prismix: A New Era in AI-Driven Storytelling

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has launched Prismix, an AI-focused media company aimed at revolutionizing storytelling. Co-founded by Devgn's nephew Danish, actor Vatsal Sheth, and Sahil Nayar, the company plans to merge creativity with AI technology, offering scalable, high-quality content across media and educational sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:35 IST
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn announced the launch of Prismix, an AI-driven media company focused on innovative storytelling technologies. According to Devgn, AI will act as a creative partner, enhancing the storytelling process.

Devgn, who serves as chairman of the company, noted that Prismix aims to revolutionize media with accessible and high-quality AI-driven content. The executive team includes his nephew Danish Devgn as co-founder and chief business officer, "Taarzan" fame actor Vatsal Sheth as co-founder & CEO, and Sahil Nayar as co-founder & chief creative officer.

The company is already collaborating with various sectors, including mainstream media and education, and aims to create groundbreaking content by integrating advanced AI technology with creativity, redefining the future of entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

