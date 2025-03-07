Left Menu

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Questioned by Guwahati Police Over Controversial Remarks

The Guwahati Police interrogated YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia regarding offensive comments made on a show. His remarks led to multiple FIRs across India, though he received interim protection from arrest. The case involves several individuals, including Ashish Chanchlani, and is rooted in various legal sections for indecent representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:40 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia reached a pivotal moment as Guwahati Police subjected him to extensive questioning on Friday. Accusations over his contentious remarks made on 'India's Got Latent' have sparked nationwide outrage.

Accompanied by his legal counsel, Allahbadia appeared before the Crime Branch late Thursday night. Led by Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain, the grilling session extended for several hours, focusing on the offensive nature of the comments.

Amidst mounting FIRs filed nationwide, the Supreme Court's intervention granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest, albeit labeling his remarks as 'vulgar.' The case implicates other internet personalities, further complicating the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

