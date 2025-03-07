YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Questioned by Guwahati Police Over Controversial Remarks

The ongoing controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia reached a pivotal moment as Guwahati Police subjected him to extensive questioning on Friday. Accusations over his contentious remarks made on 'India's Got Latent' have sparked nationwide outrage.

Accompanied by his legal counsel, Allahbadia appeared before the Crime Branch late Thursday night. Led by Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain, the grilling session extended for several hours, focusing on the offensive nature of the comments.

Amidst mounting FIRs filed nationwide, the Supreme Court's intervention granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest, albeit labeling his remarks as 'vulgar.' The case implicates other internet personalities, further complicating the legal proceedings.

