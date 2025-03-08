Left Menu

Celebrating 'Nari Shakti': Women Take Over PM Modi's Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day, vowing continued governmental support for women's empowerment. Women achievers accessed his social media platforms for the day, a practice initiated in 2020 to showcase inspirational female figures and their impactful contributions.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the prowess of 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day, reiterating his government's dedication to women's empowerment through various initiatives.

In a significant gesture, women achievers from diverse fields took over Modi's social media accounts, continuing a tradition established in 2020.

This initiative provides women with a global platform to inspire others, aligning with the Prime Minister's commitment to championing women's rights and contributions across sectors.

