Empowering Women: Goa CM's Call to Action

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended greetings on International Women's Day, highlighting the theme of rights, equality, and empowerment for women. He emphasized the need to support and empower women across all sectors to build a future of dignity and fairness, urging collective commitment to this cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-03-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 09:13 IST
Empowering Women: Goa CM's Call to Action
On International Women's Day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his support for women's rights and empowerment, encouraging a collective commitment to fortify their foundation in society.

Through a message on his 'X' handle, Sawant emphasized this year's theme of rights, equality, and empowerment, urging society to confront challenges, embrace diverse opportunities, and strive for a future where dignity and fairness prevail for all women and girls.

The Chief Minister highlighted the roles women occupy—from homemakers to pilots and teachers to bureaucrats—calling for unified support to empower women at every step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

