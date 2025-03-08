Empowering Women: Goa CM's Call to Action

On International Women's Day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his support for women's rights and empowerment, encouraging a collective commitment to fortify their foundation in society.

Through a message on his 'X' handle, Sawant emphasized this year's theme of rights, equality, and empowerment, urging society to confront challenges, embrace diverse opportunities, and strive for a future where dignity and fairness prevail for all women and girls.

The Chief Minister highlighted the roles women occupy—from homemakers to pilots and teachers to bureaucrats—calling for unified support to empower women at every step.

(With inputs from agencies.)