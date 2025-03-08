Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Advocates Unity Amid Festival Remarks Controversy

Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi downplayed remarks by a circle officer comparing Holi and Jumma namaz. She emphasized unity and peaceful celebrations among all communities. In response to critics, she defended the right to individual opinions and highlighted the leadership promoting Ram Rajya. The focus remains on maintaining communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:56 IST
Amid a growing controversy over a circle officer's remarks about Holi and Jumma namaz, Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi has called for unity and mutual respect among communities. Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party's district office, Devi addressed questions regarding the comments by Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary. She asserted that everyone is entitled to their opinions in a democracy.

Devi, also the MLA from the Chandausi Assembly constituency, emphasized that all communities should come together to celebrate their festivals, maintaining peace and order while doing so. She pointed to national leaders as examples of promoting a harmonious environment, suggesting that the presence of leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath help uphold Ram Rajya.

The officer, Anuj Chaudhary, aimed to ensure communal harmony by stressing the unique nature of each festival but also the importance of co-celebration. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned the divisiveness of such statements. Authorities are preparing for peaceful celebrations, urging respectful participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

