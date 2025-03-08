Uttar Pradesh Minister Advocates Unity Amid Festival Remarks Controversy

Amid a growing controversy over a circle officer's remarks about Holi and Jumma namaz, Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi has called for unity and mutual respect among communities. Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party's district office, Devi addressed questions regarding the comments by Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary. She asserted that everyone is entitled to their opinions in a democracy.

Devi, also the MLA from the Chandausi Assembly constituency, emphasized that all communities should come together to celebrate their festivals, maintaining peace and order while doing so. She pointed to national leaders as examples of promoting a harmonious environment, suggesting that the presence of leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath help uphold Ram Rajya.

The officer, Anuj Chaudhary, aimed to ensure communal harmony by stressing the unique nature of each festival but also the importance of co-celebration. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned the divisiveness of such statements. Authorities are preparing for peaceful celebrations, urging respectful participation.

