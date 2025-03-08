Serbian Female Students Lead Charge Against Corruption
Female university students in Serbia spearheaded protests against corruption and violence against women coinciding with International Women's Day. The demonstrations, sparked by a deadly canopy collapse, challenge President Vucic and call for accountability, attracting large crowds amid growing disillusionment with government transparency and justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:01 IST
- Country:
- Serbia
Serbian female university students took to the streets on Saturday, marking International Women's Day with significant protests against corruption and gender-based violence.
Triggered by a deadly canopy collapse due to alleged corruption, these rallies have become a strong opposition movement against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.
Despite peaceful intentions, fears of potential escalations linger as the students demand accountability from their leaders while grappling with widespread governmental distrust.
