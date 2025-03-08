Left Menu

Serbian Female Students Lead Charge Against Corruption

Female university students in Serbia spearheaded protests against corruption and violence against women coinciding with International Women's Day. The demonstrations, sparked by a deadly canopy collapse, challenge President Vucic and call for accountability, attracting large crowds amid growing disillusionment with government transparency and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbian female university students took to the streets on Saturday, marking International Women's Day with significant protests against corruption and gender-based violence.

Triggered by a deadly canopy collapse due to alleged corruption, these rallies have become a strong opposition movement against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.

Despite peaceful intentions, fears of potential escalations linger as the students demand accountability from their leaders while grappling with widespread governmental distrust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

