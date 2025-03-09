India Demands Action Against California Temple Vandalism

India expressed strong condemnation following the vandalism incident at a Hindu temple in California's Chino Hills. The nation called for decisive measures against those responsible for the crime.

The External Affairs Ministry highlighted the necessity for increased security at places of worship, emphasizing the unacceptable nature of such acts.

The Hindu community, alongside local authorities, expressed resilience against hate, stressing unity and vigilance in response to the desecration at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

