India Demands Action Against California Temple Vandalism
India has condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, demanding stringent action and enhanced security for places of worship. This call to action from India's External Affairs Ministry follows reports of desecration, with local Hindu communities standing united against such hate crimes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 11:29 IST
India expressed strong condemnation following the vandalism incident at a Hindu temple in California's Chino Hills. The nation called for decisive measures against those responsible for the crime.
The External Affairs Ministry highlighted the necessity for increased security at places of worship, emphasizing the unacceptable nature of such acts.
The Hindu community, alongside local authorities, expressed resilience against hate, stressing unity and vigilance in response to the desecration at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.
