Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit: Dance as a Spiritual Prayer

Madhuri Dixit, renowned Bollywood star and Kathak dancer, shares her spiritual connection with dance ahead of her performance at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur. She emphasizes the event's significance for the film community and reflects on her long-standing association with the awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:41 IST
Madhuri Dixit: Dance as a Spiritual Prayer
Madhuri Dixit
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit is set to take the stage at the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur, underscoring her deep spiritual connection to dance, which she considers a form of prayer.

Dixit, recognized for her roles and dance numbers in films like 'Tezaab' and 'Devdas,' expressed excitement about performing in Jaipur, noting the city's cultural influence on her routine.

Accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene, Dixit praised the IIFA for uniting the film industry and fostering a celebration of cinematic achievements. Her last film appearance was in 2024's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025