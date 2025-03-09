Madhuri Dixit: Dance as a Spiritual Prayer

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit is set to take the stage at the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur, underscoring her deep spiritual connection to dance, which she considers a form of prayer.

Dixit, recognized for her roles and dance numbers in films like 'Tezaab' and 'Devdas,' expressed excitement about performing in Jaipur, noting the city's cultural influence on her routine.

Accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene, Dixit praised the IIFA for uniting the film industry and fostering a celebration of cinematic achievements. Her last film appearance was in 2024's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'

(With inputs from agencies.)