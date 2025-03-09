Malayalam Film Makeup Artist Arrested for Hybrid Ganja Possession

A prominent makeup artist in the Malayalam film sector, Renjith Gopinath, was apprehended by authorities on charges of possessing hybrid cannabis. The arrest was executed during a special vehicle check at Moolamattom on Sunday morning.

Renjith Gopinath, also recognized by his industry moniker R G Wayanadan, was found with 45 grams of high-quality hybrid ganja. The operation was led by Excise Inspector K Abhilash, under the department's crackdown initiative dubbed 'Operation Clean State'.

Residing in Kalamassery, Kochi, Renjith has contributed his skills as a makeup artist to several acclaimed Malayalam films such as 'Aavesham,' 'Painkili,' 'Sookshmadarshini,' 'Romancham,' and 'Jan.E.Man,' according to the Excise Department's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)