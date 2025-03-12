Left Menu

Holi Festival Tradition: 'Laat Saheb' Procession in Shahjahanpur

Ahead of the Holi festival in Shahjahanpur, mosques along the 'Laat Saheb' procession route are covered for protection, with extensive security measures implemented. In this unique tradition, a man impersonating a British Lord is playfully targeted with footwear. Authorities are ensuring safety with significant police deployment and surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession in Shahjahanpur is set to proceed with heightened security as mosques along its path receive protective coverings. The procession, a tradition dating back to the 18th century, involves participants jovially hurling footwear at a man impersonating a British Lord on a bullock cart.

In response, the local administration has established barricades and deployed CCTV cameras. Superintendent of Police Rajesh S confirmed the provision of robust security, including the division of the larger procession into zones and sectors, supervised by magistrates. Preventive measures target over 2,400 individuals to prevent disruption.

Municipal Commissioner Vipin Kumar Mishra highlighted further safety efforts, such as covering mosques and placing barricades. The march includes a sky lift and cleanup trolleys, with live monitoring in place. Despite past court challenges, the tradition continues, intertwining history with spirited celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

