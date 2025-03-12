Holi Festival Tradition: 'Laat Saheb' Procession in Shahjahanpur

The iconic 'Laat Saheb' Holi procession in Shahjahanpur is set to proceed with heightened security as mosques along its path receive protective coverings. The procession, a tradition dating back to the 18th century, involves participants jovially hurling footwear at a man impersonating a British Lord on a bullock cart.

In response, the local administration has established barricades and deployed CCTV cameras. Superintendent of Police Rajesh S confirmed the provision of robust security, including the division of the larger procession into zones and sectors, supervised by magistrates. Preventive measures target over 2,400 individuals to prevent disruption.

Municipal Commissioner Vipin Kumar Mishra highlighted further safety efforts, such as covering mosques and placing barricades. The march includes a sky lift and cleanup trolleys, with live monitoring in place. Despite past court challenges, the tradition continues, intertwining history with spirited celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)