Celebrating Traditions: The Grandeur of Attukal Pongala Festival
The Attukal Pongala Festival in the state capital saw thousands of women, including celebrities and political figures, offering 'pongala' in an all-women ritual. Known as the Women's Sabarimala, the festival is famous for the role women play in the annual ceremony, ending with the ritual of holy water sprinkling.
- Country:
- India
Thousands of women converged on the state capital for the annual Attukal Pongala Festival, braving the intense heat to offer 'pongala' to the deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple. Participants began preparing the ritual offering early in the day, setting up makeshift stoves along the city streets.
Among the attendees were celebrities, such as actor Jairam's family and Union Minister Suresh Gopi's family, as well as politicians like Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who observed the event. The festival has grown in numbers yearly and faced a pause only during the pandemic.
As the chief priest ignited the main stove, thousands of women followed suit, cooking the 'pongala' in a symbolic ceremony that signifies women's unity and devotion. The festival concluded with the sprinkling of holy water, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual significance of this record-breaking event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Attukal Pongala
- festival
- temple
- ritual
- women
- celebrity
- politician
- devotees
- religious
- tradition
ALSO READ
Empowering Women in Bihar: The Transformative Power of SHG Plus
Korean Dominance: Indian Women's Team Succumb in Pink Ladies Cup Finale
Empowering Women in STEM: Dibuleng Mohlakwana’s Mission to Advance Nuclear Information Science
Towards Women-Led Development: Empowering India's Future
India U20 Women's Team Concludes Pink Ladies Cup with Defeat to Russia