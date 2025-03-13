Celebrating Traditions: The Grandeur of Attukal Pongala Festival

Thousands of women converged on the state capital for the annual Attukal Pongala Festival, braving the intense heat to offer 'pongala' to the deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple. Participants began preparing the ritual offering early in the day, setting up makeshift stoves along the city streets.

Among the attendees were celebrities, such as actor Jairam's family and Union Minister Suresh Gopi's family, as well as politicians like Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who observed the event. The festival has grown in numbers yearly and faced a pause only during the pandemic.

As the chief priest ignited the main stove, thousands of women followed suit, cooking the 'pongala' in a symbolic ceremony that signifies women's unity and devotion. The festival concluded with the sprinkling of holy water, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual significance of this record-breaking event.

