Assam Leaders Celebrate Holi: Festival of Unity and Love

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed their heartfelt wishes for a vibrant Holi, extending their greetings to all Assamese people on Friday.

Acharya shared the spirit of Holi through a 'Holi Milan Samaroh' held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. He underscored the festival as a 'sacred festival of colours, enthusiasm, and heartfelt gaiety.' His message on X also conveyed warm wishes for Fakuwa and Daulotsav, describing Holi as 'blessed with the wonderful pastimes of Lord Krishna, a symbol of love, harmony, and spiritual consciousness.'

Both leaders emphasized Holi's importance as a cultural unifier across Assam, with Acharya urging celebrations infused with devotion and harmony. Sarma echoed these sentiments, hoping the festival's colors would brighten lives with joy and prosperity, invoking blessings from Sri Krishna for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)