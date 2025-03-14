Left Menu

Unity Through Festivals: Sanatan Dharma's Rich Traditions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the unique festival traditions of Sanatan Dharma during Holi celebrations, emphasizing India's unity and vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'. Speaking at the 'Narsingh Shobhayatra' in Gorakhpur, Adityanath highlighted the spiritual significance, inclusivity, and cultural richness of Indian festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the cultural significance of Sanatan Dharma's festival traditions, emphasizing India's unique unity. Speaking at the 'Narsingh Shobhayatra' in Gorakhpur during Holi, Adityanath reiterated India's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', underlining the integral role festivals play in the nation's progress.

Adityanath remarked that no other country or religion can match the depth of Sanatan Dharma's festivals. Holi, he noted, symbolizes maintaining an 'Akhand' (intact) country through unity. He emphasized that these celebrations are the soul of India, propelling the nation forward.

Reflecting on the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the chief minister stressed the non-discriminatory nature of these gatherings, which saw over 66 crore devotees participate. Adityanath celebrated Holi with seers, underscoring the inclusiveness of festivals and their capacity to transcend caste and regional divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

