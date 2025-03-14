Vibrant Holi Celebrations at Krishna Mandir Amid High Security

Pakistani Hindus gathered at Krishna Mandir in Lahore to celebrate Holi with zeal and high security provided by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). The event turned into a rainbow of festivities, with the temple aglow under illuminated lights.

On Thursday evening, a cake-cutting ceremony marked the celebrations as guests indulged in traditional sweets and prasad. The lively event also featured music and dance, with attendees reveling to famous Bollywood tunes such as Amitabh Bachchan's 'Rang Barsay'.

ETPB Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar noted that other temples also hosted special puja ceremonies and gatherings, ensuring a united celebration across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)