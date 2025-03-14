Left Menu

Vibrant Holi Celebrations at Krishna Mandir Amid High Security

Pakistani Hindus celebrated Holi with enthusiasm at Lahore's Krishna Mandir, organized by ETPB under high security. The temple was brightly decorated for the occasion, featuring a cake-cutting ceremony and traditional sweets. Women enjoyed music, dancing, and throwing colors. Similar celebrations occurred across other temples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistani Hindus gathered at Krishna Mandir in Lahore to celebrate Holi with zeal and high security provided by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). The event turned into a rainbow of festivities, with the temple aglow under illuminated lights.

On Thursday evening, a cake-cutting ceremony marked the celebrations as guests indulged in traditional sweets and prasad. The lively event also featured music and dance, with attendees reveling to famous Bollywood tunes such as Amitabh Bachchan's 'Rang Barsay'.

ETPB Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar noted that other temples also hosted special puja ceremonies and gatherings, ensuring a united celebration across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

