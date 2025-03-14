Vibrant Holi Celebrations at Krishna Mandir Amid High Security
Pakistani Hindus celebrated Holi with enthusiasm at Lahore's Krishna Mandir, organized by ETPB under high security. The temple was brightly decorated for the occasion, featuring a cake-cutting ceremony and traditional sweets. Women enjoyed music, dancing, and throwing colors. Similar celebrations occurred across other temples.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistani Hindus gathered at Krishna Mandir in Lahore to celebrate Holi with zeal and high security provided by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). The event turned into a rainbow of festivities, with the temple aglow under illuminated lights.
On Thursday evening, a cake-cutting ceremony marked the celebrations as guests indulged in traditional sweets and prasad. The lively event also featured music and dance, with attendees reveling to famous Bollywood tunes such as Amitabh Bachchan's 'Rang Barsay'.
ETPB Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar noted that other temples also hosted special puja ceremonies and gatherings, ensuring a united celebration across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holi
- Krishna Mandir
- Lahore
- Pakistani Hindus
- ETPB
- Hindu songs
- celebration
- security
- puja
- festive
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Lives Lost Before Wedding Celebrations
Oval Office Showdown: Trump's Verbal Smackdown of Zelenskiy Sparks Russian Celebration
Shivratri Celebration Turns Sour: Buckwheat Flour Food Poisoning Incident Under Probe
Raipur Mayor's Son Arrested for Disruptive Birthday Celebration
Zorlu CEO Resignation Amid Ramadan Celebration Controversy