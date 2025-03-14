Tripura Signs Historic Pact to Transform Pushpabanta Palace into Taj Luxury Hotel

The Tripura government, in collaboration with the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), is set to transform the historic Pushpabanta Palace into a luxurious five-star hotel, the Taj Pushpabanta Palace. Announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha, the agreement was signed during a press conference on the day of Holi, marking a milestone for the state.

With an estimated investment of Rs 250 crore, the development will offer 104 rooms, including royal-themed accommodations, and is expected to complete within three years. This collaboration marks the first instance of IHCL's partnership with a state government, setting a precedent for future endeavors.

The project aims to elevate Tripura's tourism appeal, celebrating the Manikya Dynasty's rich history while creating 200 direct jobs. Despite initial opposition from the Tipra Motha Party, agreement has been reached. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Tripura for the inauguration of the redeveloped Tripureswari temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)