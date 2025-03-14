Bollywood Stars Spread Vibrant Wishes for Holi Festival

Bollywood luminaries, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Madhuri Dixit, joined hands to extend their warm wishes for Holi on Friday. These stars took to social media to share their greetings, marking the festival with cheer and camaraderie.

Akshay Kumar conveyed his wishes, simply writing "Happy Holi" on his Instagram story, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas, currently shooting domestically, posted a series of festive pictures, inscribing: "It's a working Holi for us. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness." Varun Dhawan shared a lively video from the set of his next film, promising the release of a new Holi song soon.

Other celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, who lauded the festival as a symbol of harmony, Bipasha Basu, celebrating with family, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who urged mindful celebrations, also spread messages of joy and positivity on various platforms. The festival proved to be a unifying event for the film fraternity, highlighting the communal essence of Holi.

(With inputs from agencies.)