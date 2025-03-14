Left Menu

Colors of Unity: Holi Celebrations Unite Forces and Locals at Indo-Pak Border

The Border Security Force (BSF), Army, and CRPF personnel celebrated Holi with locals at the Indo-Pak border and across Jammu, emphasizing unity and cultural inclusiveness. The festivities involved sharing colors and joyous moments, blending traditions of Hindu and Muslim communities, and strengthening bonds between the forces and local residents.

In a vibrant display of unity, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, and CRPF joined locals to celebrate Holi along the Indo-Pak border and throughout Jammu. The festival, renowned for its colorful spirit, featured energetic dancing to Bollywood tunes and festive exchanges of colors among the participants. The celebrations underscored a strong sense of community and cultural inclusiveness.

Amid tensions at the border, the event provided a rare opportunity for jawans to partake in the festivities, despite being away from home. The presence of locals added warmth, making the soldiers feel closer to home. 'We extend our congratulations to everyone in the country on Holi. The festival brings joy and happiness,' expressed BSF jawan Sidharth.

Celebrations crossed religious lines as Hindus and Muslims joined hands in applying colors, highlighting communal harmony. The BJP also organized events across Jammu, marking the symbolic victory of good over evil and the advent of Spring. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other leaders extended Holi greetings, reinforcing the festival's message of unity.

