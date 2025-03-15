Mixue's Sweet Surge: Chinese Brands Conquer Southeast Asia
Chinese food and beverage brands, like Mixue, are expanding rapidly in Southeast Asia, surpassing American giants such as Starbucks and McDonald's in store numbers. Mixue thrives on affordable offerings, taking advantage of the region's preferences and reshaping perceptions of Chinese goods in the global market.
Chinese food and beverage brands are rapidly gaining traction across Southeast Asia, challenging the dominance of major American chains and boosting Beijing's commercial and cultural clout in neighboring markets.
The Chinese giant, Mixue Group, renowned for its 'Honey Snow Ice City,' is now the world's largest food and beverage chain by number of outlets, having surpassed industry titans Starbucks and McDonald's.
The company appeals to the region's sweet tooth with affordable options, such as ice cream, coffee, and bubble tea, while its aggressive expansion strategy reflects a shift in how Chinese products are perceived globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC says Isha Foundation's Yoga and Meditation Centre will comply with environmental norms and would seek prior nod for expansion.
Overcrowding Crisis in Uttar Pradesh Prisons: Expansion Plans Unveiled
Veera Browser's Global Expansion: Unlocking Web3 for 108 Countries
Dalmia Bharat's Massive Cement Expansion in Maharashtra and Karnataka
Rebel Expansion Wreaks Havoc in Eastern Congo