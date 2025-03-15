Mixue's Sweet Surge: Chinese Brands Conquer Southeast Asia

Chinese food and beverage brands are rapidly gaining traction across Southeast Asia, challenging the dominance of major American chains and boosting Beijing's commercial and cultural clout in neighboring markets.

The Chinese giant, Mixue Group, renowned for its 'Honey Snow Ice City,' is now the world's largest food and beverage chain by number of outlets, having surpassed industry titans Starbucks and McDonald's.

The company appeals to the region's sweet tooth with affordable options, such as ice cream, coffee, and bubble tea, while its aggressive expansion strategy reflects a shift in how Chinese products are perceived globally.

