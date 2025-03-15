Left Menu

Mixue's Sweet Surge: Chinese Brands Conquer Southeast Asia

Chinese food and beverage brands, like Mixue, are expanding rapidly in Southeast Asia, surpassing American giants such as Starbucks and McDonald's in store numbers. Mixue thrives on affordable offerings, taking advantage of the region's preferences and reshaping perceptions of Chinese goods in the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:10 IST
Mixue's Sweet Surge: Chinese Brands Conquer Southeast Asia

Chinese food and beverage brands are rapidly gaining traction across Southeast Asia, challenging the dominance of major American chains and boosting Beijing's commercial and cultural clout in neighboring markets.

The Chinese giant, Mixue Group, renowned for its 'Honey Snow Ice City,' is now the world's largest food and beverage chain by number of outlets, having surpassed industry titans Starbucks and McDonald's.

The company appeals to the region's sweet tooth with affordable options, such as ice cream, coffee, and bubble tea, while its aggressive expansion strategy reflects a shift in how Chinese products are perceived globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025