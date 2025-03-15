Tragic 'Exorcism' Ritual in Madhya Pradesh Leaves Infant Severely Injured
In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a six-month-old baby suffered severe eye injuries from an 'exorcism' ritual conducted by a self-proclaimed tantrik. The baby was hanged upside down over a fire, resulting in serious damage to his eyes. Police are investigating the incident and seeking the accused tantrik.
In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a six-month-old infant sustained severe eye injuries during an 'exorcism' ritual by a self-proclaimed tantrik. The baby was suspended upside down over a fire, causing considerable damage to his eyes, police confirmed on Saturday.
The unusual ritual took place after the child's parents sought treatment from the tantrik Raghuveer Dhakad, who claimed their son was haunted by shadows. He is yet to be arrested as investigations continue, officials stated.
Hospital authorities in Shivpuri revealed the severity of the baby's injuries and admitted him to the intensive care unit. An ophthalmologist on-site mentioned the uncertainty surrounding the restoration of the child's eyesight, emphasizing the grave nature of this unsettling case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
