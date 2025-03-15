Sonu Sood Advocates for Newcomer Support in Film Industry

Actor Sonu Sood has made a heartfelt appeal to the film industry and the public to show more support for newcomers. In a note shared on Saturday, Sood emphasized that learning is part of an artist's journey, and a little encouragement can make a significant difference.

Sood's call to action comes in the wake of the release of 'Nadaaniyan,' a Netflix film marking the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan, and featuring Khushi Kapoor. Despite the marquee names involved, the film faced criticism for its story, dialogue, and performances.

Reflecting on the reviews, Sood stated that a performance's success or failure is a collective responsibility, urging the industry to spread kindness and support to new talent. 'Let's spread love,' he concluded, advocating for a nurturing approach towards debutants.

(With inputs from agencies.)