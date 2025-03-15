Sonu Sood Advocates for Newcomer Support in Film Industry
Actor Sonu Sood calls for kindness towards newcomers in the film industry, emphasizing the importance of learning from experience. He highlights that most don't get second chances and urges support post the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan and the mixed reception of the film 'Nadaaniyan' on Netflix.
Actor Sonu Sood has made a heartfelt appeal to the film industry and the public to show more support for newcomers. In a note shared on Saturday, Sood emphasized that learning is part of an artist's journey, and a little encouragement can make a significant difference.
Sood's call to action comes in the wake of the release of 'Nadaaniyan,' a Netflix film marking the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan, and featuring Khushi Kapoor. Despite the marquee names involved, the film faced criticism for its story, dialogue, and performances.
Reflecting on the reviews, Sood stated that a performance's success or failure is a collective responsibility, urging the industry to spread kindness and support to new talent. 'Let's spread love,' he concluded, advocating for a nurturing approach towards debutants.
