AR Rahman Hospitalized Due to Dehydration, Not Heart Issues

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was hospitalized in Chennai following dehydration and neck pain after travel. His team dismissed false reports of heart issues. Rahman is busy with various music projects and recently joined Ed Sheeran on stage. He's set to compose for the film 'Tere Ishk Mein'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:20 IST
AR Rahman (Image source: Instagram@arrahman). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman was recently hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain after traveling, his team confirmed. Doctors conducted tests and confirmed that Rahman, aged 58, is in normal health. He is expected to be discharged today.

Rahman's team has refuted circulating false reports claiming he suffered chest pain. They clarified, 'It's fake news regarding heart issues. Rahman went to the hospital for dehydration and neck pain from travel.'

In his professional engagements, Rahman is actively involved in multiple music projects. Last month, he joined Ed Sheeran on stage during the Mathematics Tour concert in Chennai, performing a remix of Sheeran's 'Shape of You' and Rahman's 'Urvasi'. Sheeran expressed his gratitude on Instagram afterwards.

Aside from performances, Rahman is also set to compose the soundtrack for the upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein', starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, directed by Anand L Rai. Recently in personal news, Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu was hospitalized and underwent surgery following a medical emergency. Their separation was announced last year after 29 years of marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

