AR Rahman Hospitalized Due to Dehydration, Not Heart Issues

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman was recently hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain after traveling, his team confirmed. Doctors conducted tests and confirmed that Rahman, aged 58, is in normal health. He is expected to be discharged today.

Rahman's team has refuted circulating false reports claiming he suffered chest pain. They clarified, 'It's fake news regarding heart issues. Rahman went to the hospital for dehydration and neck pain from travel.'

In his professional engagements, Rahman is actively involved in multiple music projects. Last month, he joined Ed Sheeran on stage during the Mathematics Tour concert in Chennai, performing a remix of Sheeran's 'Shape of You' and Rahman's 'Urvasi'. Sheeran expressed his gratitude on Instagram afterwards.

Aside from performances, Rahman is also set to compose the soundtrack for the upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein', starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, directed by Anand L Rai. Recently in personal news, Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu was hospitalized and underwent surgery following a medical emergency. Their separation was announced last year after 29 years of marriage.

