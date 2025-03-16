Highly Anticipated Romance Flick 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Delays Release

The much-anticipated romantic entertainer, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', has a new release date, hitting theaters on September 12, 2023. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film was initially set for an April release but was postponed due to unspecified reasons. Directed and penned by Sashank Khaitan, the film promises to capture audiences.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's collaboration in this film marks their second after 'Bawaal' in 2023. The movie also features notable performances by Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by cinematic stalwarts Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is poised for success.

Actor Varun Dhawan actively engages fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, offering a sneak peek into the film's making. Recently, he shared a humorous video introducing the characters while maintaining an air of mystery around Tulsi Kumari. Besides this project, Dhawan is also busy shooting for the upcoming 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

