Left Menu

Highly Anticipated Romance Flick 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Delays Release

The eagerly awaited film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to release on September 12, 2023. Initially scheduled for April, the date was postponed for undisclosed reasons. Directed by Sashank Khaitan, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:42 IST
Highly Anticipated Romance Flick 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Delays Release
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Image Source/ SSKTK Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated romantic entertainer, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', has a new release date, hitting theaters on September 12, 2023. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film was initially set for an April release but was postponed due to unspecified reasons. Directed and penned by Sashank Khaitan, the film promises to capture audiences.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's collaboration in this film marks their second after 'Bawaal' in 2023. The movie also features notable performances by Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by cinematic stalwarts Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is poised for success.

Actor Varun Dhawan actively engages fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, offering a sneak peek into the film's making. Recently, he shared a humorous video introducing the characters while maintaining an air of mystery around Tulsi Kumari. Besides this project, Dhawan is also busy shooting for the upcoming 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025