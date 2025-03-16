Surge in Pilgrim Donations at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Post-Pandemic
Pilgrim donations at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine have escalated dramatically, reaching Rs 171.90 crore in FY 2024-25. Gold and silver offerings have also surged, witnessed by a rise in pilgrim footfalls. The shrine board provides data on donations and the value of metals offered by pilgrims since FY 2020-21.
The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has reported a significant increase in pilgrim donations, reaching Rs 171.90 crore in the financial year 2024-25 up till January, according to data from the temple board.
Gold and silver offerings have also seen a substantial rise, with gold donations increasing to 27.7 kgs and silver to over 3,424 kgs from previous years. This is indicative of the growing pilgrim footfalls at the shrine located atop Trikuta hills.
Despite a lull due to COVID-19 in 2020, pilgrim numbers have steadily increased, peaking at 1.04 crores in 2012. The shrine board notes these offerings are initially impure and are refined into valuable coins for sale, enhancing the shrine's revenue.
