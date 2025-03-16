Left Menu

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Ignite Dating Rumors in London

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at the London Heliport. Recent sightings and paparazzi photos point to a close friendship. Despite claims of a non-romantic link, their frequent appearances raise questions. Cruise’s upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' sequel adds to the buzz.

Tom Cruise (Photo/instagram/@tomcruise) Ana de Armas (Photo/instagram/@ ana_d_armas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

This week, Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reignited dating rumors after being seen together in London, with their latest sighting reported by People. The duo has been spotted multiple times, fueling speculation about their relationship status.

Cruise and Armas were recently photographed at the London Heliport, not their first such visit, having also been seen at the location on Thursday night. Earlier, paparazzi captured the pair on a London evening outing where Armas carried takeout bags, and they engaged with fans before boarding a taxi.

Despite the romantic buzz, a source emphasizes that the pair are just friends discussing potential projects. Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipate Cruise's role in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,' set for a 2025 release, involving new cast members that add excitement to the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

