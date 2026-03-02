Yaari Jam: Holi on Wheels - Friendship Hits High Gear
The 'Yaari Jam: Holi on Wheels' celebration brought together real-life friends and comedians for a unique, high-octane Holi event. Featuring drifting cars and vibrant color spectacles, this event embodied House of McDowell's Soda's ethos of 'Firsts with Friends,' reimagining traditions through shared, dynamic experiences.
Comedians Tanmay Bhat, Aaditya Kulshreshtha, Aishwarya Mohanraj, and Anuj Gupta headlined 'Yaari Jam: Holi on Wheels,' a Holi celebration unlike any other. Hosted by House of McDowell's Soda, the event showcased the brand's commitment to celebrating friendships through memorable first experiences.
The unique spectacle involved high-performance cars in a color-filled game of tag, redefining the traditional festival in a contemporary setting. Explosions of color filled the air as cars drifted, creating a vibrant and unforgettable canvas of shared adrenaline and joy.
Diageo India's Vice President of Marketing, Aanandita Datta, emphasized the brand's mission to transform cultural rituals into immersive and unforgettable experiences. This Holi celebration marks a significant step in showcasing their 'Firsts with Friends' philosophy.
