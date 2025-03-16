Left Menu

Restoration of Shahi Jama Masjid Ignites Controversy Amidst Historic Debate

The whitewashing of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh began under ASI supervision following a high court order amidst tensions over its historic significance as a former Hindu temple site. The mosque has been a flashpoint since riots erupted last year, with ongoing disagreements over paint colors and lighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:09 IST
Restoration of Shahi Jama Masjid Ignites Controversy Amidst Historic Debate
  • Country:
  • India

The whitewashing of Shahi Jama Masjid's outer walls commenced in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, guided by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as mandated by a high court directive, according to mosque committee advocate, Shakeel Warsi.

The Mughal-era mosque has fueled controversy after claims it sits on an ancient Hindu temple site. Tensions peaked last year when district riots led to casualties during protest clashes. The Allahabad High Court, addressing objections from the mosque management, urged ASI to finish the wall works swiftly, authorizing decorative lighting as well.

Despite conflicts over paint choices, with green, white, and gold being traditional hues, the ASI, with Muslim committee cooperation, ensures the project's completion. Efforts target a week-long timeline amidst heightened local security following past violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025