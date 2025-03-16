Restoration of Shahi Jama Masjid Ignites Controversy Amidst Historic Debate

The whitewashing of Shahi Jama Masjid's outer walls commenced in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, guided by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as mandated by a high court directive, according to mosque committee advocate, Shakeel Warsi.

The Mughal-era mosque has fueled controversy after claims it sits on an ancient Hindu temple site. Tensions peaked last year when district riots led to casualties during protest clashes. The Allahabad High Court, addressing objections from the mosque management, urged ASI to finish the wall works swiftly, authorizing decorative lighting as well.

Despite conflicts over paint choices, with green, white, and gold being traditional hues, the ASI, with Muslim committee cooperation, ensures the project's completion. Efforts target a week-long timeline amidst heightened local security following past violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)